Trump talks impeachment before leaving Davos



Source: qconline.com



Before leaving the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, President Trump said he'd like to be front and center at his impeachment trial. He gave his attorneys rave reviews and unloaded on the House managers. Ben Tracy reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Switzerland Tags: President