House Democrats will begin their impeachment argument Wednesday after an opening session of the Senate trial, in which Senators took more than 12 hours to debate the rules. Each party accused the other of acting in bad faith, and in the end, the Republican blueprint was approved just before 2 a.m. after they blocked all 11 Democratic amendments. Chip Reid breaks down the overnight debate as Congress gears up for day two.