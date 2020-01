What to expect from the Senate impeachment trial



Source: www.reviewjournal.com



The U.S. Senate will meet Tuesday to start the impeachment trial of President Trump. Senators will set the ground rules for the trial on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump is thousands of miles away at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he praised U.S. economic success. CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what to expect from the trial. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Congress, NATO, USA Tags: President