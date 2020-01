Added: 20.01.2020 18:19 | 1 views | 0 comments

President Trump's lawyers have released their official legal brief ahead of tomorrow's start of the Senate impeachment trial. They say the House failed to identify any impeachable offenses and that Democrats have "concocted an unheard of procedure." Zeke Miller, a CBSN political contributor and White House reporter for the Associated Press, joined CBSN to discuss the president's legal strategy.