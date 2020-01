Added: 20.01.2020 12:41 | 6 views | 0 comments

A pair of Democrats running for President are getting a boost from the New York Times editorial board. For the first time, the paper endorsed two candidates in the primaries, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. The Times says Warren is the best leftist candidate, while Klobuchar is the centrist choice. Ed O’Keefe reports on how they and their senate colleagues are squeezing in campaign appearances before the impeachment trial.