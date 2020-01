JFK watercolors go up for auction



A well-known doodler, President John F. Kennedy also painted as a way to relax, even finding time to take out his brushes during the heated 1960 presidential campaign. Now, for just the second time, watercolor paintings by JFK are going up for sale as part of a huge collection of Kennedy memorabilia at Boston's RR Auction House. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: AfD party