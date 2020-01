Andrew Yang's wife reveals she was sexually assaulted by her gynecologist



Source: heavy.com



Evelyn Yang, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, revealed for the first time she was sexually assaulted by her gynecologist when she was pregnant with her first child in 2012. In an interview with CNN, Yang said she kept the assault a secret, and only told her husband many months after their son was born. She said she decided to go public now after being moved by stories from voters she met on the campaign trail. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Sex, President Tags: Democrats