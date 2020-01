Pelosi picks impeachment managers with courtroom experience



Added: 15.01.2020 21:38 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: richmondbizsense.com



When House Speaker Pelosi named the impeachment managers, she emphasized that courtroom experience was a crucial factor in her decision. CBS News' Natalie Brand joins CBSN to discuss the next steps for the Senate impeachment trial. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Brandy