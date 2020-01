Added: 15.01.2020 13:25 | 8 views | 0 comments

Tuesday night saw the Democratic presidential candidates' last debate before Iowa voters decide who they prefer in next month's caucuses. Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign manager, and Terry Sullivan, Marco Rubio's 2016 campaign manager, joined “CBS This Morning” to break down the candidates’ performances and what can be expected on the campaign trail going forward.