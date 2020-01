Sanders-Warren rift takes center stage at Iowa debate



Source: www.salon.com



Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren appeared to continue their frosty relations following Tuesday night's debate in Iowa. Warren says Sanders told her in 2018 that a woman could not be elected president. Sanders denies he ever said that. After the debate ended, the two appeared to exchange words without shaking hands. Ed O'Keefe reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Bernie Sanders