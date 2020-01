Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders clash ahead of debate



Source: fox6now.com



The Democrats will hold 2020's first presidential debate Tuesday night in Iowa, where voters will make their picks in less than three weeks. Six candidates will take the stage, the smallest group of candidates to appear in any debate so far. And two of the candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are trading words ahead of the event. Ed O'Keefe reports from Des Moines on what to expect from the debate. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Bernie Sanders, President Tags: Democrats