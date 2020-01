Pelosi slams effort to dismiss Senate impeachment trial



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is slamming a new effort to dismiss impeachment charges against President Trump and Republican plans to hold a Senate trial without witnesses. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports dismissal, which the president is demanding. Nancy Cordes reports from Capitol Hill on when the trial could happen. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Republicans