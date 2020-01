Added: 13.01.2020 12:48 | 11 views | 0 comments

The Trump administration is struggling to stick to the president's new explanation for the missile strike that killed Iran's most influential military commander. The president said on Friday that Qassem Soleimani was killed because of threats to attack four American embassies. But, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told "Face the Nation" that he's seen no hard evidence of those threats. Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.