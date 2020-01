Added: 13.01.2020 0:55 | 9 views | 0 comments

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Kahmeni on Sunday called for greater cooperation in the region and blamed the U.S. for being a "corruptive presence." Meanwhile in Washington, Defense Secretary Mike Esper appeared to contradict President Trump's justification for killing Iran's top general, which took both countries to the brink of war. Nikole Killion reports.