Added: 09.01.2020 23:18 | 2 views | 0 comments

The White House is under fire for what critics say is a lack of transparency over the Iran strike. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote Thursday to block the president from taking military action against Iran on his own. Paula Reid reports that top officials briefed lawmakers Wednesday on what led to the decision to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, but one of the president's close allies, Republican Senator Mike Lee, said he was furious following the meeting and vowed to align with Democrats.