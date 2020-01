Added: 08.01.2020 23:28 | 3 views | 0 comments

There were no casualties reported after Iran fired missiles at two bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq. It was not immediately clear how President Trump plans to respond to the strike. CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell, who was former acting and deputy director of the CIA, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why this is opportunity for both sides to de-escalate.