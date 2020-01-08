Added: 08.01.2020 17:30 | 5 views | 0 comments

President Trump spoke publicly for the first time since Iran's missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq. He said no one was hurt after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two bases where hundreds of U.S. troops in Iraq are stationed. Iran said the attack was retaliation for the U.S. killing of its most influential general, Qassem Soleimani. Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil anchor a CBS News Special Report from New York, with reports from Paula Reid at the White House, David Martin at the Pentagon and Elizabeth Palmer in Tehran.