Added: 08.01.2020 12:39 | 5 views | 0 comments

Iran's supreme leader says his country's revenge against the U.S. is not over after Iran's first military retaliation for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani. More than a dozen missiles were aimed at a base in Western Iraq and a base in Erbil, two of the sites where American troops are located. President Trump tweeted "all is well" after the attacks and boasted, "We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far." Holly Williams reports from Baghdad.