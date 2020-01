Trump: U.S. will leave Iraq at some point, but this isn't the right point

President Trump is defending the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassam Suleimani. Mr. Trump also said that the U.S. will pull troops out of Iraq "at some point," but now is not that point. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller, and Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Natalie Andrews spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about what comes next.