Iran foreign minister: Soleimani killing was "cowardly terrorist operation" by U.S.



Added: 07.01.2020



Source: www.thebaghdadpost.com



A stampede of mourners left dozens of people dead as General Qassem Soleimani's body was brought to his hometown for burial Tuesday. Top officials are warning the U.S. that retaliation is coming for the killing of Soleimani. Elizabeth Palmer spoke with Iran's foreign minister who called the killing a "cowardly terrorist operation." More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Iran