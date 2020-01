Some Senate Republicans interested in Bolton impeachment testimony



Added: 07.01.2020 12:54 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sho.com



In a stunning reversal, former national security adviser John Bolton says he is willing to give testimony at President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, if he is subpoenaed. Nancy Cordes reports that some Senate Republicans say they're interested in hearing what Bolton knows. Others say that's a decision they want to make after a Senate trial is underway. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Republicans