In Washington Tuesday, the Trump administration plans to brief congressional leaders on last week's operation that killed General Qassem Soleimani. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will defend President Trump's decision to target Iran's most influential military leader, in response to an attack that killed a U.S. contractor in Iraq. The president insists Americans are now safer, while Democrats demand proof that the attack was necessary. Ben Tracy reports from the White House.