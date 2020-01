Bolton says he will testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed

Added: 07.01.2020 3:47 | 9 views | 0 comments

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton says he will testify in a Senate impeachment trial if he's subpoenaed. CBSN legal contributor and assistant U.S. attorney for New York's Eastern District, Keir Dougall, joins CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss.