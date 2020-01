Added: 07.01.2020 1:44 | 5 views | 0 comments

With four weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses, Democratic candidates are in the state campaigning for the first nominating contest of the 2020 election. Stephen Gruber-Miller, who covers the statehouse and politics for the Des Moines Register, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about what the candidates are doing to win support on February 3rd.