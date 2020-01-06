Rubio says U.S. should sanction China over human rights abuses



Source: www.thenation.com



"I will never accept the notion that somehow, in order to be able to sell them more things, we have to look the other way on some of the grotesque human rights violations," Rubio told "Face the Nation." More in feeds.cbsnews.com »