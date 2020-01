What's next: The showdown between Iran and the U.S.



Source: www.timesofisrael.com



The death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani from an American airstrike seems only to have increased the likelihood of attacks, as both Iran and the militias it supports vow revenge. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin is watching developments from the Pentagon, while correspondent Seth Doane follows the story from Tel Aviv in Israel.