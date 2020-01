Trump returns from vacation in Florida amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran

President Trump returns to the White House Sunday night, wrapping up his winter vacation in Florida. The president also renewed his threat against Iran seeking revenge for Soleimani's killing, tweeting the U.S. will "quickly and fully strike back." Paula Reid reports.