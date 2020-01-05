ï»¿Sunday, 05 January 2020
Anti-war protesters take to the streets across the country, fearing another war
Added: 04.01.2020 23:47 | 9 views | 0 comments
Source: www.businessinsider.com
Thousands gathered in dozens of rallies nationwide to protest the administrationâ€™s killing of Suleimani and the decision to send more troops to the Middle East. Paula Reid reports.
