ï»¿Sunday, 05 January 2020
Department of Homeland Security increases domestic security measures
Added: 04.01.2020 23:49 | 11 views | 0 comments
Source: www.bgky.org
The Department of Homeland Security says itâ€™s looking at potential new threats against the U.S. and that it "stands ready." Local police forces are also working to keep people safe. Kenneth Craig reports.
