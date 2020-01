Impeachment at standstill as Pelosi withholds articles



Source: hannity.com



President Trump took to Twitter during the holidays to slam House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding up the impeachment process and waiting to send articles to the Senate for trial. CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid and The Hill reporter Julia Manchester join CBSN to discuss the latest on impeachment and North Korea's promise of a "Christmas present." More in feeds.cbsnews.com » North Korea, Manchester Tags: President