Some of the Democratic presidential candidates are weighing in on the killing of one of Iran's most powerful military leaders. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, and the move could renew the foreign policy debate in the race for the White House. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN to discuss.