US officials say top Iranian general killed in strike was planning attacks against Americans

Added: 03.01.2020 19:19 | 18 views | 0 comments

The U.S. is telling American citizens to get out of Iraq. The warning comes as Iran promises revenge for an American airstrike that killed a top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joined CBSN to discuss the latest.