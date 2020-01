Who was Qassem Soleimani?



The loss of Qassem Soleimani is a heavy blow to Iran. He was a war hero and the commander of Iran's feared Quds Force, responsible for secretive foreign operations. He wasn’t well-known in the U.S., but he was one of the most powerful figures in the Middle East, sometimes even touted as a possible future leader of Iran. Holly Williams reports from Iraq on what Soleimani's death means for the tensions between the U.S. and Iran. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Iraq, Iran Tags: Middle East