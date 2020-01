Added: 03.01.2020 13:49 | 3 views | 0 comments

The latest escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the targeted killing of Qassem Soleimani comes after a series of skirmishes between the two countries in recent months. “Face The Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the ramifications of Soleimani's assassination.