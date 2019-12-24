Added: 24.12.2019 12:27 | 9 views | 0 comments

Congress is taking its fight into the holidays. A lawyer for the House Judiciary Committee says Democrats are open to impeaching President Trump again if new evidence of obstruction emerges. The comment was part of a petition to interview former White House counsel Don McGahn. And in a letter to colleagues, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer wrote that leaving new evidence out of a Senate trial "would be to turn a willfully blind eye to the facts." That brought pushback from his Republican counterpart, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Chip Reid reports.