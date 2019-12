Ben Carson calls Trump impeachment "very immature"



One of the longest serving members of President Trump's cabinet is revealing to CBS News the advice he gave the president on impeachment. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said he spoke with the president about not "giving up," calling the impeachment "very immature." In a wide-ranging interview with Jericka Duncan, Secretary Carson also explained why he has concerns about possible reparations for descendants of slavery. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Ben Carson Tags: President