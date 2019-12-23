Trump uses impeachment as rallying cry in Florida

Newly-released emails are providing details into President Trumpâ€™s controversial decision to withhold defense funds to Ukraine. The issue led Mr. Trumpâ€™s impeachmentâ€” something heâ€™s now using as a a rallying cry. Chip Reid reports.