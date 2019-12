Trump administration aims to cut “SNAP” programs, affecting millions



Source: www.hamiltonproject.org



Thirty-six million Americans depend on food stamps under the government’s “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” known as “SNAP.” But this week, the Trump administration moved to cut some of them off. The changes would cause an estimated 3.7 million Americans to lose their benefits. A multi-state lawsuit could be in the works by state attorneys general. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Government