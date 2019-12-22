Added: 22.12.2019 0:44 | 4 views | 0 comments

President Trump began his two-week trip to Florida on Friday night, after signing a $738 billion defense bill for next year. But Mr. Trump arrived in Florida under an ominous cloud courtesy of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who recently promised a "Christmas gift" to the U.S. in response to its refusal to lift sanctions on North Korea. U.S. intelligence officials tell CBS News a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile test could occur soon most likely after the first of the year. Chip Reid reports.