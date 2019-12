Added: 21.12.2019 0:16 | 7 views | 0 comments

Conservative leader Boris Johnson claimed a landslide victory in the U.K. elections. According to The New York Times, both the Conservative Party and the Labour Party spread misleading information online ahead of the election. Markos Kounalakis, a foreign affairs columnist for McClatchy, joined CBSN to discuss disinformation campaigns and electoral politics.