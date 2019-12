Pelosi and McConnell clash on impeachment



Source: www.businessinsider.com



The day after she led the House in the impeachment of President Trump, Nancy Pelosi said she won't send the case to the Senate until Mitch McConnell lays out the rules for a trial. McConnell fired back on Thursday. Nancy Cordes has the latest. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Fire