Trump steps up attacks after impeachment



Added: 19.12.2019



Source: tnvalleytalks.hoop.la



President Trump is going on the offense after being impeached by the House, stepping up his attacks on the process and people behind it. On Thursday, he took what looked like a victory lap in the Oval Office. Paula Reid reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » LA Reid Tags: President