President Trump becomes third president in U.S. history to be impeached

Added: 19.12.2019 5:48 | 8 views | 0 comments

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Trump. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid, Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes, CBSN political contributor Molly Hooper and CBSN legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe join "Red and Blue" to discuss the historic day.