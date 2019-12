Speaker Pelosi set to announce impeachment managers



Source: nypost.com



Now that the House of Representatives has approved articles of impeachment against President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce who she wants to represent House Democrats during the Senate trial. CBS News' Natalie Brand joins "Red and Blue" for a closer look at what the role of an impeachment manager is. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Democrats