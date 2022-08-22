ï»¿Monday, 22 August 2022
Defense begins to present case in death penalty trial of Parkland school shooter
Added: 22.08.2022 14:33 | 8 views | 0 comments
Source: www.cnbc.com
Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz will begin presenting their case to jurors Monday morning that the 23-year-old gunman who killed 17 people and wounded 17 more at a high school in Parkland, Florida, is not deserving of the death penalty.
