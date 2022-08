Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion

Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting.