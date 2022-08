AI chatbots' ability to communicate confounds the public 60 years later



Source: truenz.co.nz



In the 1960s, an unprecedented computer program called Eliza attempted to simulate the experience of speaking to a therapist. In one exchange, captured in a research paper at the time, a person revealed that her boyfriend had described her as "depressed much of the time." Eliza's response: "I am sorry to hear you are depressed." More in www.cnn.com »