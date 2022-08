Former Trump Org. CFO pleads guilty for role in tax fraud scheme and agrees to testify against company

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a 15-year-long tax fraud scheme, and as part of the deal he has agreed to testify against former President Donald Trump's real estate company at trial.