ï»¿Friday, 19 August 2022
2 men arrested over attempted robbery, assault that killed New York City taxi driver
Added: 19.08.2022 3:37 | 3 views | 0 comments
Two men wanted in connection with an attempted robbery and assault that killed a taxi driver in New York turned themselves in to police Wednesday, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.
New York City
New York
Police
