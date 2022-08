Added: 16.08.2022 11:15 | 19 views | 0 comments

The wood-walled conference room has a sterile quality, and the men in muted suits seated around the wide central table are eerily alike, as if duplicated. But this photograph of a high-level corporate meeting has one outlier -- a woman with short, curled hair seated on the far left. She lines up perfectly with the group's symmetry, but she's conspicuous in her jewel-toned blue dress, her bare legs visible below the hem.